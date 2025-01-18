1,995 Shares in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Bought by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 953.2% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 566,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,637,000 after purchasing an additional 512,928 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 10,159.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 471,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,821,000 after acquiring an additional 466,818 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 155.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 483,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,952,000 after purchasing an additional 294,217 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $16,590,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,505,000 after acquiring an additional 143,996 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 4,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $413,320.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,940,982. This represents a 7.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total value of $1,230,464.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,905 shares in the company, valued at $220,179.90. The trade was a 84.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,771 shares of company stock valued at $9,650,832. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $106.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.66. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $517.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.62.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise in the United States. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

Featured Articles

