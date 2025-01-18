244 Shares in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Bought by Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc.

Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTW. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 95,880.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,569,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 844,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,706,000 after buying an additional 620,926 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 47,515.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 499,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,255,000 after acquiring an additional 498,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after acquiring an additional 162,741 shares during the period. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter worth about $39,999,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $320.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $315.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -44.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 52 week low of $242.54 and a 52 week high of $334.99.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 18.57% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.24 EPS. Analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently -48.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WTW. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $378.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.64.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

