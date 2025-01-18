25,377 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 70.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,792,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,913,000 after buying an additional 287,270 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,632,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831,135 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 67,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.89.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 560.28 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $12.88.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $238.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.41 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, December 20th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In related news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $125,635.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Crescenzo Neil E. De bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $1,216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,153 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,863 in the last 90 days. 6.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.