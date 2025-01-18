2,824 Shares in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BILL. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the fourth quarter valued at $264,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in BILL by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BILL by 62.1% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Finally, Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BILL in the third quarter worth about $5,400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on BILL from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BILL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BILL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

In related news, Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,823 shares of company stock worth $218,887 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BILL opened at $88.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.05. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -269.63, a P/E/G ratio of 83.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

