3,093 Shares in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 242.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 37.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 15.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Melius Research started coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $97.50 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.67.

Floor & Decor Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:FND opened at $99.81 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.00. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.06 and a 12-month high of $135.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.45, a PEG ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.84.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

(Free Report)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.