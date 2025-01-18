4,297 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,981,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,380,000 after buying an additional 73,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Donaldson by 5.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,522,000 after acquiring an additional 118,156 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 1.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,884,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 13.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,310,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,770,000 after purchasing an additional 153,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Donaldson by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 754,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,964,000 after purchasing an additional 117,874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Donaldson

In other Donaldson news, Director Trudy A. Rautio sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,992. This represents a 34.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DCI opened at $71.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.58. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.98 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $888.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Donaldson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

