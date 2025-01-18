469 Shares in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $373,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 7.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1,081.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 375,265 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $145,594,000 after buying an additional 32,339 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In related news, Vice Chairman Jason Vanwees sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.71, for a total value of $733,065.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,259. This trade represents a 34.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total value of $22,453,729.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 171,802 shares in the company, valued at $83,724,268.66. This represents a 21.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,525 shares of company stock valued at $26,080,464. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $585.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $528.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $531.00.

Teledyne Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $473.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $355.41 and a twelve month high of $492.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $472.00 and a 200-day moving average of $442.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 16.88%. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

