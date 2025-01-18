4,943 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,559,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,475 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,601,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,868,000 after purchasing an additional 796,659 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,969,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,595,000 after purchasing an additional 75,969 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,322,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,411,000 after buying an additional 818,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,990,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,092,000 after buying an additional 433,676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $49.94 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.49 and a 52 week high of $51.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.55.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

