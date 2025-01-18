5,068 Shares in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ATI by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 5,398 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ATI by 4.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,506,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,003,000 after purchasing an additional 102,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in ATI by 32.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 180,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ATI by 17.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 47,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000.

In other ATI news, SVP Tina Killough Busch sold 2,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $155,931.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,611.06. This represents a 10.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,474,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 436,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,745,772.57. This represents a 5.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of ATI from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on ATI from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ATI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

ATI stock opened at $57.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.12. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.04 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). ATI had a return on equity of 21.39% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ATI Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

