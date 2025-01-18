5,100 Shares in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,100 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,944,876 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,362,996,000 after acquiring an additional 633,290 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 13.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,603,624 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $348,041,000 after purchasing an additional 642,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 532.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,353,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $134,442,000 after buying an additional 1,981,008 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 10.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $89,092,000 after buying an additional 129,908 shares during the period. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its position in BHP Group by 503.6% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 921,666 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after buying an additional 768,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BHP opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $48.06 and a 52-week high of $63.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $54.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BHP has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

