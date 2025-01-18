5,437 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Flowserve by 159.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FLS shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com cut Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Flowserve from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.10.

Flowserve stock opened at $63.61 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a 1 year low of $39.69 and a 1 year high of $63.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day moving average is $53.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.42.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.58%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

