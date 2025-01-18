752 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Acquired by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its holdings in Stryker by 94.9% in the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Bank AR boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 93 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $383.91 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $307.23 and a 52 week high of $398.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $375.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $358.48. The company has a market cap of $146.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.10. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.01%.

SYK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $380.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Stryker from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $405.80.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total value of $21,131,303.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,879,954.90. This represents a 36.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

