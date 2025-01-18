Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Receives $183.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.25.

ANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $149.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

NYSE ANF opened at $130.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.74. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $95.51 and a 12-month high of $196.99.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.18. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 46.50% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. Abercrombie & Fitch’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Abercrombie & Fitch

In related news, EVP Samir Desai sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $880,070.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,982.09. The trade was a 21.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suzanne M. Coulter sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $459,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,800. This trade represents a 30.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,631,741. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 92.2% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 223 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 81.5% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 604.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 317 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

