Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

ADUS has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Addus HomeCare from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Addus HomeCare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock opened at $133.87 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $85.94 and a 12 month high of $136.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.46.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.42 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,905,569.72. This represents a 23.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,750 shares of company stock worth $4,930,750. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,010 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter worth $11,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,293,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

