ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ADF Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADFJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 221,700 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 187,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.0 days.

ADF Group Stock Performance

Shares of ADFJF opened at $6.04 on Friday. ADF Group has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12.

About ADF Group

ADF Group Inc engages in the design and engineering of connections including industrial coatings in Canada and the United States. It also fabricates and installs complex steel structures and heavy steel built-ups, as well as miscellaneous and architectural metalwork services. In addition, the company offers products and services for various segments of the non-residential construction industry, including office towers and high-rises, commercial and recreational buildings, airport facilities, industrial complexes, and transport infrastructures.

