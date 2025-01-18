Adial Pharmaceuticals to Commence Business Development Meetings

On January 13, 2025, Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) announced in a Form 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission that the company will be engaging in business development meetings in the upcoming weeks. As part of this initiative, the company has updated its business development presentation.

Get alerts:

The updated business development presentation, detailed in Exhibit 99.1 attached to the filing, outlines the company’s strategic approach and objectives. It is important to note that the information provided in this presentation should not be considered as filed under the Securities Act of 1934 or subject to the liabilities outlined in Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933. Additionally, the presentation includes “safe harbor” language in accordance with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which highlights forward-looking statements within the document.

Adial Pharmaceuticals emphasized that they hold no obligation to update or revise the information presented in the Form 8-K filing, unless deemed necessary by the management. Updates, if required, will be made through subsequent reports or disclosures submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission, press releases, or other public announcements.

The business development activities signify a potential shift or expansion in Adial Pharmaceuticals’ operations, indicating a strategic move to explore new opportunities and avenues for growth in the near future.

Along with the updated presentation, the Form 8-K filing also includes the required information under Item 9.01 for Financial Statements and Exhibits. Exhibit 99.1 covers the details of the business development presentation of Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., dated January 2025.

Investors and stakeholders are encouraged to review the Form 8-K filing and accompanying exhibit for a comprehensive insight into Adial Pharmaceuticals’ business development activities and future prospects.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Adial Pharmaceuticals’s 8K filing here.

About Adial Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment or prevention of addiction and related disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a serotonin-3 antagonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alcohol use disorder.

Featured Articles