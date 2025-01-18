adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 822.0 days.

adidas Price Performance

OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $247.25 on Friday. adidas has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $270.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.82.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.