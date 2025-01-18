adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 411,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 349,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 822.0 days.
adidas Price Performance
OTCMKTS ADDDF opened at $247.25 on Friday. adidas has a one year low of $175.25 and a one year high of $270.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $242.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.82.
About adidas
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than adidas
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.