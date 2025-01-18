ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance
Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.
ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile
