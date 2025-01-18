ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Up 22.0% in December

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

Shares of ADM Tronics Unlimited stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a 1 year low of $0.03 and a 1 year high of $0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Company Profile

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Chemical, Electronics, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

