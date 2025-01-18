Advanced Energy Industries’ (AEIS) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $145.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $121.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 106.28, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.46. Advanced Energy Industries has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $128.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.74.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 25th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total transaction of $111,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,878.24. This represents a 16.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Energy Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,681,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,910,000 after purchasing an additional 199,578 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,977 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $103,428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 884,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,030 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 647,682 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,442,000 after purchasing an additional 118,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 514,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,949,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

Featured Stories

