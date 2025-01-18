Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Rating Lowered to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $169.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.61.

Shares of AMD stock opened at $121.46 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices has a twelve month low of $114.41 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.66.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total transaction of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,558,469.49. The trade was a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,036 shares of company stock worth $28,165,821. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,961 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

