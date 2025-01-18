AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $185,000 Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc reduced its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $3,710,000. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.7% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 100,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,905,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,304,000 after acquiring an additional 251,361 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 508,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,384,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 27,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,024,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $215.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.31 and a 1-year high of $235.50. The company has a market cap of $105.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be given a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $242.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $219.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,500 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.55, for a total transaction of $553,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,756,030.95. The trade was a 4.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Recommended Stories

