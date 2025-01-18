AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 95.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,622 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18,989.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 835,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,957 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,343,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,548,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,361,000 after buying an additional 489,230 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 5,422,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,613,000 after buying an additional 455,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $45,291,000.

Shares of EFG opened at $98.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average of $102.23. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

