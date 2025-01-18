AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $84,000 Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 63.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 29,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in SoFi Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 280,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. 38.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SOFI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up from $7.00) on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.71.

SOFI opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a PE ratio of 165.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.56. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.01 and a 1 year high of $17.19.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 1,758,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $28,242,361.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,742,252.98. This represents a 78.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $96,430.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,576,823.08. This trade represents a 5.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,009,264 shares of company stock valued at $416,889,795. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

