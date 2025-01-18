AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 1,065 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UAUG. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at about $1,630,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 453.4% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,162,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,720,000 after acquiring an additional 952,356 shares during the period. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 97,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 293.5% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 70,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 52,581 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 497.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 48,777 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 1.5 %

UAUG opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a market capitalization of $222.83 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.62.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

