AdvisorNet Financial Inc Sells 721 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lessened its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 14.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,399 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on CVS Health from $68.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CVS opened at $52.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.36. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $80.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $66.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.05%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

