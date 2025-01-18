AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lowered its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 0.7% in the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,481,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 156,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,742,000 after buying an additional 46,181 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 69.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,692,000. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its position in W. P. Carey by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 102,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after acquiring an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $55.81 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $66.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.97.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.62). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $394.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 138.58%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPC. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Scotiabank cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.43.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

