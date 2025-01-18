AdvisorNet Financial Inc Trims Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2,500.0% in the third quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CI. Barclays upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $394.00 price target (up previously from $392.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $398.00 to $394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.93.

The Cigna Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $284.16 on Friday. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.07.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $7.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.22 by $0.29. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $63.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

