AEO FY2025 EPS Forecast Lifted by Telsey Advisory Group

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AEO. Bank of America cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of AEO opened at $16.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.53. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52 week low of $15.36 and a 52 week high of $26.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.44.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the third quarter worth $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

