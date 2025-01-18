Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Affirm’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on AFRM. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. BTIG Research raised Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citizens Jmp raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Affirm from $45.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.88.

Affirm Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a current ratio of 12.60. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of -40.84 and a beta of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.86.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In other news, insider Katherine Adkins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $11,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,652.25. This represents a 68.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Libor Michalek sold 6,629 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $477,818.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 160,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,576,120.08. The trade was a 3.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Affirm

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Affirm by 5.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affirm by 2.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 93,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 404.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 87.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 10,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

