AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $111.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its target price upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $102.00 to $111.00 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of AGCO from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on AGCO from $131.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.40.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $101.89 on Wednesday. AGCO has a 1 year low of $84.35 and a 1 year high of $130.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.97. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 1.35%. AGCO’s revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AGCO will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 17.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,259,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,187,000 after buying an additional 335,092 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 34.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,110,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,525,000 after acquiring an additional 538,955 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AGCO by 4.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,978,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $193,661,000 after acquiring an additional 80,846 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in AGCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,857,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,775,000 after purchasing an additional 66,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AGCO by 53.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,090,000 after purchasing an additional 605,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

