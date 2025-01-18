agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Price Target Raised to $3.15

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $2.50 to $3.15 in a report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of agilon health in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup raised agilon health from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $1.75 to $2.25 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on agilon health in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.

agilon health stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.53. agilon health has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $7.73.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that agilon health will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John William Wulf purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.18 per share, for a total transaction of $98,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 206,133 shares in the company, valued at $449,369.94. The trade was a 27.93 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diana Mckenzie acquired 12,500 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,007.32. This trade represents a 32.20 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 90,000 shares of company stock worth $198,100. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGL. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in agilon health by 3.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,449,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,277,000 after acquiring an additional 215,733 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,893,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 84,889 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of agilon health by 2,251.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,028,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,993 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in agilon health by 326.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,415,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after buying an additional 1,083,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in agilon health by 3,338.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,316,990 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

