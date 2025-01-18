agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Stock Price Up 8.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on the stock from $2.50 to $3.15. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the stock. agilon health traded as high as $3.07 and last traded at $3.06. 2,185,717 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 4,326,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.82.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on AGL. Barclays decreased their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded agilon health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of agilon health from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of agilon health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.03.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of agilon health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in agilon health in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of agilon health during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 500.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 18,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in agilon health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.67.
agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.19). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 47.84% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.
agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.
