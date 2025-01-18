AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF) Short Interest Down 16.3% in December

AGL Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:AGLNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,000 shares, a decline of 16.3% from the December 15th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 36.7 days.
AGL Energy Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS AGLNF opened at $6.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.00. AGL Energy has a 52-week low of $6.40 and a 52-week high of $7.70.
AGL Energy Company Profile
