Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,985,000. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,464 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 19,430.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,747 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in Airbnb by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,324,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $10,764,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,765,525,022. This represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,130,982 shares of company stock valued at $150,523,585 over the last three months. 27.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Airbnb from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Airbnb from $100.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Airbnb from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Airbnb

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $135.12 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The stock has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.22.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.