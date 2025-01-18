Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Raised to $155.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI to $155.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning,Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ABNB. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Phillip Securities restated a “reduce” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.63.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABNB

Airbnb Stock Performance

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $135.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $134.15 and its 200-day moving average is $132.22. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 214,285 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $27,632,050.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,071,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,160,898.50. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $10,764,604.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,616,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,765,525,022. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,130,982 shares of company stock valued at $150,523,585. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 9.2% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,582,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,464 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,399,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,635,000 after purchasing an additional 146,761 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 6,085.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,423,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,044,000 after buying an additional 153,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,706,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,185,000 after buying an additional 52,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.