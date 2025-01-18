Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,975,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 7,602,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.8 days.
Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Up 0.8 %
AKCCF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.13.
About Aker Carbon Capture ASA
