Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF) Short Interest Update

Aker Carbon Capture ASA (OTCMKTS:AKCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,975,100 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the December 15th total of 7,602,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 95.8 days.

Aker Carbon Capture ASA Trading Up 0.8 %

AKCCF opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.57. Aker Carbon Capture ASA has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $1.13.

About Aker Carbon Capture ASA

Aker Carbon Capture ASA provides products, technology, and solutions within the field of carbon capture technologies, utilization, and storage in Norway and internationally. The company’s carbon capture process uses a mixture of water and organic amine solvents to absorb the CO2 that can be applied on emissions from various sources, including gas, coal, cement, refineries, and waste-to-energy through to hydrogen and other process industries.

