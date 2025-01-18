Alamos Gold FY2024 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter.

AGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. CIBC raised their price target on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$28.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on AGI

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE AGI opened at C$28.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.95. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$29.66.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold

In other Alamos Gold news, Director David Alexander Fleck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.