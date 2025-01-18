Alamos Gold FY2024 EPS Reduced by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.
Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 17.72%. The business had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter.
Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %
TSE AGI opened at C$28.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.73 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.95. Alamos Gold has a 1-year low of C$15.27 and a 1-year high of C$29.66.
Insider Buying and Selling at Alamos Gold
In other Alamos Gold news, Director David Alexander Fleck acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
About Alamos Gold
Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.
