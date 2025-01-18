Alamos Gold FY2025 EPS Lifted by National Bank Financial

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alamos Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.54. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Alamos Gold from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. National Bankshares raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$28.78.

Alamos Gold Stock Up 0.9 %

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$28.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$25.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a market cap of C$11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a PEG ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$15.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$29.66.

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$492.35 million for the quarter. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 6.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Alexander Fleck acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$26.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,700.00. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.