Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Sold by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC reduced its position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,003 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,084,639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,037,000 after buying an additional 265,343 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 54.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the fourth quarter worth about $772,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 358.9% in the third quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 27,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 633,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,312,000 after purchasing an additional 24,796 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other news, VP Emily Halverson sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total transaction of $85,600.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,150 shares in the company, valued at $460,531.50. The trade was a 15.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Sprague sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $149,683.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,109.20. This represents a 10.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,473 shares of company stock worth $2,198,342. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upgraded Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alaska Air Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Alaska Air Group stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.28. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $69.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 2.99%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

