Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Logan Capital Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Logan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,860 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 5,605 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 2.9% of Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $71,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. now owns 40,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,827,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.0% in the second quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,941 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,096,000 after purchasing an additional 4,749 shares during the last quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 5,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 45,457 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Pivotal Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.65.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 48.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $233.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.85, for a total value of $625,790,203.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917,416,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,602,535,437.60. The trade was a 0.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. This trade represents a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock worth $1,253,456,822. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

