Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC

Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,285 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 0.1% of Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Semus Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,359 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,492 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $225.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $233.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 48.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,864,290.60. The trade was a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares in the company, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,032,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,456,822. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Amazon.com

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.