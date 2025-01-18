American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after buying an additional 1,321,320 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment increased its position in American Water Works by 4,227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 695,474 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 14,944.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $786,750,000 after acquiring an additional 534,411 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 631.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

American Water Works Stock Up 0.3 %

AWK stock opened at $126.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.97. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.34 and a 52 week high of $150.68. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

American Water Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.