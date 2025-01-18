Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FOLD. StockNews.com cut shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.88.

Amicus Therapeutics stock opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.03.

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,083,175. This represents a 0.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,901 shares of company stock worth $259,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. Avanza Fonder AB purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 7,257 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 617.2% in the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 340,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after purchasing an additional 292,976 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

