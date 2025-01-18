Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Benchmark in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price objective points to a potential upside of 87.87% from the company’s current price.

Amplify Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AMPY opened at $5.86 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.85 million, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amplify Energy has a 1-year low of $3.56 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Amplify Energy by 27.9% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Amplify Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amplify Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 113,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Energy by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 570,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,410 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.84% of the company’s stock.

Amplify Energy Company Profile

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

