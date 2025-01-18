Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX) Receives $7.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Baird R W upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $4.20 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMLX

Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CEO Justin B. Klee sold 7,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $30,182.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,176,788 shares in the company, valued at $12,834,223.52. The trade was a 0.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 27,954 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD boosted its position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% during the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ AMLX opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.53. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $19.95.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.