Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carnival Co. & Q1 Earnings

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair boosted their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Monday, January 13th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.74 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCL. Barclays increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.18.

NYSE:CCL opened at $25.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.64. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,937.08. This represents a 21.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCL. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,431.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 163.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

