Analysts Issue Forecasts for Imperial Oil FY2024 Earnings

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Imperial Oil in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.18. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $6.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.06 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $68.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of $54.74 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,933,627 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,598,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,235 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Imperial Oil by 10,896.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 867,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,135,000 after purchasing an additional 859,288 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 8.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,420,002 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $311,175,000 after purchasing an additional 341,689 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 131.2% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 356,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,134,000 after purchasing an additional 202,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 9.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,235,000 after purchasing an additional 187,158 shares during the last quarter. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.4304 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

