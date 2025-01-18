Analysts Issue Forecasts for TSE:SLF FY2024 Earnings

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF – Free Report) (NYSE:SLF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.77 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.75. National Bank Financial currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sun Life Financial’s current full-year earnings is $6.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sun Life Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.36 EPS.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$85.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$81.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$90.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$82.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$86.64.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

SLF opened at C$85.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.77, a quick ratio of 84,866.00 and a current ratio of 65.29. The company has a market cap of C$49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$85.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$77.28. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$64.38 and a 52-week high of C$88.54.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a boost from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Sun Life Financial’s payout ratio is currently 61.36%.

Insider Activity at Sun Life Financial

In related news, Senior Officer Linda Dougherty acquired 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$84.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$492,014.00. Also, Director Kevin Strain sold 85,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$84.71, for a total value of C$7,280,231.53. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Life Financial

(Get Free Report)

Sun Life Financial is one of Canada’s Big Three life insurance companies along with Great-West Lifeco and Manulife. Sun Life provides insurance, retirement, and wealth-management services to individual and corporate customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. It also owns MFS Investment Management, a Boston-based asset-management firm.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.