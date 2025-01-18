Analysts Set Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) PT at $129.43

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $130.69.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $121.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $124.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AXSM stock opened at $91.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.39. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $64.11 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $104.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.71 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 91.87% and a negative return on equity of 158.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.32) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Axsome Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 22.4% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 113,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,191,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 133,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,964,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Articles

