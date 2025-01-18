Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Target Price at $29.43

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.43.

EE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Stephens increased their price target on Excelerate Energy from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Excelerate Energy from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth $580,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $342,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 34.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Excelerate Energy by 299.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20,113 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $32.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $193.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.09 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Excelerate Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

